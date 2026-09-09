Government approves 8 railway projects over ₹20,000cr to add 1,200km
Big news for train travel: the government just approved eight major railway projects, investing over ₹20,000 crore to add 1,200km of new tracks.
These upgrades are set to make journeys smoother and faster across states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana by easing congestion for both passengers and freight.
Rail projects benefit over 6,900 villages
These projects will improve access for more than 6,900 villages and important spots, including tourist favorites like Shri Khetra Jagannath Temple near Jharsuguda and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.
Besides making travel easier, the upgrades should cut logistics costs and reduce carbon emissions (think: equivalent to planting around 4.48 crore trees).
Plus, they'll help move a lot more goods, around 74 million tons per annum of additional freight traffic, giving a solid push to India's economy.