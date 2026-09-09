Government approves ₹10,021cr for 5 multi-track rail projects by 2029-30
Big move from the government: ₹10,021 crore has been approved for five multi-tracking railway projects across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
These upgrades will stretch over 540km, connect 2,121 villages (that's about 5.2 million people), and are set to wrap up by 2029-30.
New tracks ease congestion, boost freight
The new tracks will ease train congestion on busy routes like Whitefield-Bangarapet and Hosur-Omalur, making travel smoother and faster.
They'll also boost freight capacity by 47 million tons a year, good news for industries like coal and steel, and make it easier to reach tourist hotspots like Tirupati and Kodaikanal.
Plus, the projects are expected to cut logistics costs, save fuel, and help India hit its climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions in a big way.