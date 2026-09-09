Government approves ₹10,783cr for 656km railway expansion by 2029-30
India
Big update: The government just greenlit ₹10,783 crore for new railway lines across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
By 2029-30, Indian Railways will get 656km of extra tracks, making travel smoother and cutting down on congestion.
Rail projects to benefit 5.6 million people
These projects will connect nearly 4,790 villages and help around 5.6 million people get better access to cities and even tourist spots like Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.
Plus, they'll handle a lot more freight (think coal and steel), save about 120 million liters of oil each year, and cut CO2 emissions by a whopping 620 million kilograms.