Government College Kasaragod suspends 13 seniors after alleged assault
India
13 seniors at Government College Kasaragod (GCK) in Kerala have been suspended after allegedly ragging and physically assaulting a first-year student when he arrived on the campus.
The incident was reported by the student's parents, prompting the college to act quickly.
Victim files police complaint
The college administration suspended all 13 accused students after a preliminary inquiry and emphasized its strict policy against ragging.
The victim has also filed a police complaint, and both the college and police are investigating further before deciding on next steps.