Government considers petrol and diesel price hike after firms' losses India May 01, 2026

You might want to keep an eye on fuel prices; petrol and diesel could get more expensive soon.

The government is considering a price hike because oil companies have been losing money since early April 2022, thanks to a freeze on retail rates.

All this comes as global crude oil prices shot up (they hit $126 a barrel recently) and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz are facing disruptions, making things even tougher.