Government ends 4-year fuel price freeze, petrol diesel up ₹3
India
Gasoline and diesel just got ₹3 per liter more expensive after the government ended a four-year price freeze, blaming global energy costs and the West Asia conflict.
The news set off a wave of memes, jokes, and genuine worries online about daily expenses getting tougher.
Economists warn groceries may become costlier
Opposition leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav poked fun at the move with cartoons, while Derek O'Brien called out the government for ignoring people's struggles.
CNG prices also jumped by ₹2 per kilogram in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.
With economists warning that higher fuel costs could make groceries, milk, and other basics more expensive, many are left wondering how much further their money will stretch.