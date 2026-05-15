Government ends 4-year fuel price freeze, petrol diesel up ₹3

Economists warn groceries may become costlier

Opposition leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav poked fun at the move with cartoons, while Derek O'Brien called out the government for ignoring people's struggles.

CNG prices also jumped by ₹2 per kilogram in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

With economists warning that higher fuel costs could make groceries, milk, and other basics more expensive, many are left wondering how much further their money will stretch.