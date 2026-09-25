Government extends AFSPA 6 months in Manipur Nagaland Arunachal Pradesh
India
The government is keeping the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, in place for another six months across parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Starting October 1, this law will still apply to areas marked as "disturbed."
Government specifies AFSPA coverage after review
Most of Manipur remains under AFSPA except for 13 police station zones in a few districts.
In Nagaland, nine districts, including Dimapur, are covered, plus some neighboring areas.
Over in Arunachal Pradesh, three districts and border spots near Assam stay under the Act too.
The government says these decisions followed a further review of the law and order situation.