Government launches portal to log weekly rice and paddy stocks
The government just rolled out a new online portal where everyone dealing with rice (traders, retailers, millers, and more) now has to log their weekly rice and paddy stocks.
This step is meant to fight hoarding and keep rice prices in check, especially since retail rice inflation rose to 8.25% year-on-year in September.
Non reporting risks action under ECA
You have to report your stocks by type (like Basmati or non-Basmati), or you could face action under Sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
With rice production expected to drop in 2026-27, the government's also boosting supplies through agencies like NAFED and ramping up e-auctions.
The goal: make sure there's enough rice for everyone, and no one's gaming the system.