Government push for 5-kg LPG for students and migrants stalls
India
The government's push to make small 5-kg LPG cylinders available for students and migrant workers isn't taking off as hoped.
Even after doubling daily supplies due to disruptions from the West Asia conflict, only about half of these cylinders are actually being picked up.
The main issues? Most people either don't know about this option or find it just too expensive.
Refill price ₹550 deters uptake
Refilling a 5-kg cylinder costs ₹550 (₹110 per kg), which is a steep 71% more per kg than the standard big cylinder.
Plus, getting started means shelling out around ₹1,550 for the first purchase: a lot for many students and workers on tight budgets.
Unless prices come down or awareness goes up, these smaller cylinders might keep gathering dust on shop shelves.