Government push for 5-kg LPG for students and migrants stalls India Apr 10, 2026

The government's push to make small 5-kg LPG cylinders available for students and migrant workers isn't taking off as hoped.

Even after doubling daily supplies due to disruptions from the West Asia conflict, only about half of these cylinders are actually being picked up.

The main issues? Most people either don't know about this option or find it just too expensive.