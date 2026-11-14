Government raid on Sanjeev Kumar Sharma uncovers massive unaccounted wealth
A government raid on Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, an assistant director at Satpura Tiger Reserve, uncovered a massive stash of unaccounted wealth.
Investigators found 2.528kg of gold, 1.656kg of silver, ₹26,36,800 in cash, four vehicles: a Scorpio, a Mahindra KUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet and a scooter, and expensive household items, way beyond what Sharma is supposed to earn.
Lokayukta probing Sharma assets 7.6cr
Turns out Sharma's assets are estimated at ₹7.6 crore, about 560% higher than Sharma's known sources of income.
The Lokayukta is still digging deeper, and more locations may be searched.