Government rolls out subsidized onions as prices hit ₹54.38
Onion prices have nearly doubled since last year, hitting ₹54.38 per kilogram on September 25.
To keep things affordable, especially with the festive season coming up, the government is rolling out subsidized onions to smaller towns and district markets for the first time.
The goal: stop prices from spiraling and keep things steady, as growing social media penetration and widespread access to real-time information blur the gap between urban and rural markets.
Buffer stocks of 15,600 tons dispatched
About 15,600 tons of onions from buffer stocks are being sent out across India, mostly by road. By September 22, 13,027 tons had already been dispatched to states.
This is meant to fight hoarding and fix supply issues as cities like Delhi and Mumbai saw onion prices jump to ₹55 to ₹63 per kilogram.
Even though onions are a small part of what makes up inflation stats, their price swings can really shake up your grocery budget, so this move is all about keeping food inflation under control for everyone.