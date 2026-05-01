Government says no fuel shortage, buyers switch to regular stations India May 22, 2026

The government has cleared the air on those fuel shortage rumors, saying there's no need to worry or rush to gas pumps.

Officials explained that the long lines are mostly because bulk diesel is much pricier (₹134 per liter) than at regular stations (₹92 per liter), so big buyers are switching over.

Plus, it's the onset kharif sowing season, and more people are choosing state-run outlets.