Government says no fuel shortage, buyers switch to regular stations
India
The government has cleared the air on those fuel shortage rumors, saying there's no need to worry or rush to gas pumps.
Officials explained that the long lines are mostly because bulk diesel is much pricier (₹134 per liter) than at regular stations (₹92 per liter), so big buyers are switching over.
Plus, it's the onset kharif sowing season, and more people are choosing state-run outlets.
Oil companies reassure public on supplies
IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum have all reassured everyone that fuel supplies are totally fine.
The government is urging people not to panic-buy and says oil companies are actively monitoring things to keep pumps running smoothly.