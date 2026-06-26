Government tells ministries to clear stray dogs from campuses
The government has told all ministries to clear stray dogs from their campuses (think hospitals, schools, railway stations, and sports complexes) after a Supreme Court order last year.
The move is all about making these places safer for everyone, especially children, patients, and athletes.
Ministries must implement campus safety measures
Ministries have until June 30, 2026, to show they're following the rules.
Steps include building fences or walls, managing waste better (so dogs aren't attracted), and putting up contact information for nodal officers.
Hospitals need to stock up on anti-rabies shots; schools should run sessions on dog safety and first aid.
Railway stations and sports venues will have extra staff keeping an eye out for strays.
The Health Ministry will pull everything together in a report by August for the courts.