Government tells ministries to clear stray dogs from campuses

Ministries must implement campus safety measures

Ministries have until June 30, 2026, to show they're following the rules.

Steps include building fences or walls, managing waste better (so dogs aren't attracted), and putting up contact information for nodal officers.

Hospitals need to stock up on anti-rabies shots; schools should run sessions on dog safety and first aid.

Railway stations and sports venues will have extra staff keeping an eye out for strays.

The Health Ministry will pull everything together in a report by August for the courts.