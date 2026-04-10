Great Nicobar city planned as tourism economic hub by 2047

City to span 166 sq km

The city will spread across 166 square kilometers as part of the overall project area and is inspired by places like Singapore and Dubai.

There'll be mixed-use spaces, parks, residential areas, and even a finance hub near the port.

Planners are also setting aside over 66 square kilometers as protected no-felling zones to keep local ecosystems safe, plus eco-friendly resorts and trails along six beaches to balance fun with sustainability.