Greater Chennai Corporation sets ₹10,000 fine from September 25 2026

Chennai's civic body is getting serious about pet care: starting September 25, 2026, anyone caught abandoning their licensed dog or cat will face a ₹10,000 fine (down from the original ₹25,000 following councilors' objections).

If your pet goes missing and you report it, you're off the hook if GCC finds your furry friend.

The move aims to deter residents from abandoning pets and push for more responsible ownership.