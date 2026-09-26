Greater Chennai Corporation sets ₹10,000 fine from September 25 2026
Chennai's civic body is getting serious about pet care: starting September 25, 2026, anyone caught abandoning their licensed dog or cat will face a ₹10,000 fine (down from the original ₹25,000 following councilors' objections).
If your pet goes missing and you report it, you're off the hook if GCC finds your furry friend.
The move aims to deter residents from abandoning pets and push for more responsible ownership.
Chennai strengthens pet enforcement and vaccinations
The crackdown doesn't stop there: unlicensed pets mean a ₹5,000 fine, and unleashed ones can cost you ₹500. So far, GCC has collected around ₹7 lakh in penalties.
To help track down owners of abandoned pets, dog-catching vehicles will be provided with scanners.
Meanwhile, the city's rabies drive has vaccinated over 1 lakh stray dogs since August across zones like Tiruvottiyur and Ambattur.