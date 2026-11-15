Greater Chennai Corporation starts drones across 15 zones November 15
Starting November 15, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will use drones across all 15 city zones to keep an eye on spots that usually get hit hard by floods.
The plan is to spot trouble early and help officials act faster when heavy rains hit.
Each zone gets a drone team
Each zone gets its own drone and a trained team working with local officials.
They'll fly over key areas, stream live video back to the GCC, and save footage for later review.
The goal? Smarter monitoring and quicker action so neighborhoods stay safer during the rainy season.