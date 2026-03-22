Greater Noida: 3-year-old boy falls from 12th-floor balcony
India
A heartbreaking accident happened recently in Greater Noida West, where a three-year-old child fell from the 12th-floor balcony of his apartment.
The child was home alone for a short while as his mother stepped out to drop off his older brother for tuition.
Sadly, while playing on the balcony, he slipped and lost his life.
Neighbors heard screams, rushed to help
Neighbors heard screams and rushed to help, immediately alerting authorities.
Although the boy was taken to the hospital right away, doctors could not save him.
Police have started an investigation and taken custody of the body.
The family had moved from West Bengal just a year ago and is now facing an unimaginable loss, raising fresh concerns about child safety in high-rise apartments.