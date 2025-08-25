Greater Noida woman set ablaze over dowry demands

Family ran successful beauty parlor

Nikki's sister Kanchan said the family had faced pressure for a ₹36 lakh dowry, and that both sisters tried to build independence by running a successful beauty parlor.

Sadly, this only led to more tension with their in-laws, who wanted a share of the profits.

Despite promises at community meetings to stop the violence, the harassment continued until Nikki's death.

Vipin was arrested—after being shot in the leg while trying to escape police custody—and is now under treatment.