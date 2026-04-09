Green Asha docks at JNPA as Strait of Hormuz threatened India Apr 09, 2026

The Indian LPG vessel Green Asha just docked at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) with 15,400 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), right when things are tense between Iran, the US and Israel.

With Iran threatening to close the vital Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire announcement, this delivery is a pretty big deal for keeping India's energy needs on track.