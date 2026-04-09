Green Asha docks at JNPA as Strait of Hormuz threatened
India
The Indian LPG vessel Green Asha just docked at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) with 15,400 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), right when things are tense between Iran, the US and Israel.
With Iran threatening to close the vital Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire announcement, this delivery is a pretty big deal for keeping India's energy needs on track.
Indian ports ensure LPG supply
Green Asha's smooth arrival shows how India's ports and maritime teams keep things moving even when global politics get rocky.
Port officials say this docking is crucial for making sure homes and businesses across India still get their LPG supply, no matter what's happening internationally.