Groom Shakti Nath Sharma dies at Bettiah wedding before phera
India
A wedding in Bettiah, Bihar, took a heartbreaking turn when 25-year-old Shakti Nath Sharma, the groom, collapsed and died just before the phera ritual.
The couple had already completed key pre-wedding traditions like Dwar-char and Varmala.
While sitting on stage, Sharma suddenly felt severe stomach pain and was rushed to the hospital, but sadly he was declared dead on arrival.
Sharma youngest of 3, parents deceased
Sharma was the youngest of three brothers and had already lost both parents, making his sudden loss even harder for his family.
What should have been a day of celebration turned into one of deep sorrow for both families as they mourned together.