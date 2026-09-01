Gudalur tiger eludes capture 12 days after killing 2 people
It's been 12 days since a tiger killed two people in Gudalur, and the search is still on.
Forest officials are now zeroing in on O' Valley, hoping to spot the elusive big cat, especially since it hasn't shown up on camera traps for over a week.
Surveillance has ramped up in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, where surveillance has been increased.
Gudalur trackers follow pugmarks
With no new sightings or cattle attacks, trackers are following recorded pug marks over the last few days and getting help from Kumki elephants and vets.
Villages like Lauriston and Mel Gudalur are running safety awareness drives to keep everyone informed. Schoolkids are being transported safely to avoid any risky encounters.
Meanwhile, tea estate workers haven't been able to work for nearly two weeks and are asking the government for financial support as more camera traps go up around the area.