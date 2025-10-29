Divorced mother can renew kids' passports without father's consent: HC

In a landmark ruling, the Gujarat High Court has allowed a divorced woman to renew her children's passports without their estranged father's consent. Earlier, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Ahmedabad had denied the woman's request for renewal, insisting that a no-objection affidavit from the children's father was a must. The mother, from Vadodara, needed to renew her elder daughter's passport urgently, as she was scheduled to appear for the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) on November 8.

Legal proceedings RPO insisted on no-objection affidavit from father However, the RPO had insisted on a no-objection affidavit from the children's father. The mother argued that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during their divorce in March 2022 gave her custody of the children and required the father's cooperation in legal matters. However, it was not possible to secure his consent at this stage. The woman said the denial of passport renewal would result in "irreparable loss" for her daughter, who would miss her opportunity to take the SAT.

Expedited process MoU states children are in mother's custody: Justice Pirzada While granting relief, Gujarat HC Justice LS Pirzada cited Section 4(3) of Schedule-II of the Passport Rules, 1980. This section requires consent from a single parent if the parents are separated but not formally divorced or by court order. Justice Pirzada noted that the MoU clearly stated the children are in their mother's custody. He directed the RPO to renew both minors' passports "preferably within a week."