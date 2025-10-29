Who is IAF's 1st female Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh
Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, India's trailblazing first woman to fly the Rafale fighter jet, made headlines after Pakistan claimed to have captured her—a rumor quickly debunked when she appeared alongside President Droupadi Murmu.
Born in Varanasi, she now serves with the 17 Squadron "Golden Arrows" at Ambala Air Force Station.
From MiG-21 to Rafale: Singh's journey in IAF
Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2017, Singh started out flying MiG-21 Bison jets. She later trained on Rafales with French instructors and became a Qualified Flying Instructor.
A Banaras Hindu University grad, she's worked her way up through tough training at Hyderabad's Air Force Academy and now flies with one of IAF's top squadrons.
Significance of her role and career
Singh's career is a powerful example of women breaking barriers in India's defense forces and shows how the IAF is modernizing.
Her story connects her to legends like Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman and highlights how rumors—like Pakistan's recent claim—can flare up between countries, making her role even more significant for India's defense narrative.