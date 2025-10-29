Who is IAF's 1st female Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh

From MiG-21 to Rafale: Singh's journey in IAF

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2017, Singh started out flying MiG-21 Bison jets. She later trained on Rafales with French instructors and became a Qualified Flying Instructor.

A Banaras Hindu University grad, she's worked her way up through tough training at Hyderabad's Air Force Academy and now flies with one of IAF's top squadrons.