Gujarat records 9 lion attacks since June, 31 lions captured
Gujarat has been dealing with a worrying uptick in lion attacks lately (nine since June, leading to six tragic deaths).
To keep people safe, the forest department has captured 31 lions; seven of them labeled as man-eaters will stay in permanent captivity.
Experts say human interference, like disturbing lions during mating or hunting, is making things worse.
Gujarat's Asiatic lion population reaches 891
Asiatic lion numbers in Gujarat have jumped from 674 in 2020 to 891 by 2025, and nearly half now roam outside the Gir Forest.
This means more chances for run-ins with humans.
Wildlife experts are stepping in to study lion behavior and push for better patrolling and habitat management, plus there is talk about relocating some lions, but officials prefer letting them expand naturally when possible.