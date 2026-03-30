Gujarat rolls out Uniform Civil Code, 2nd after Uttarakhand
Gujarat just became the second state (after Uttarakhand) to roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
This means everyone, no matter their religion, will now follow the same rules for things like marriage, divorce, and inheritance.
The idea is to make laws fair and equal for all, following the "One Nation, One Law" vision in India's Constitution.
UCC mandates marriage registration bans polygamy
The new law requires all marriages to be officially registered and bans polygamy. It also promises equal rights for men and women when it comes to inheriting property or handling family matters.
While some people see this as a big step toward gender equality and legal fairness, others worry it could affect religious freedoms.
Either way, Gujarat is now part of a bigger shift toward uniform laws across different communities in India.