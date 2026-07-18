Gujarat's Asiatic lions increase 32% to 891, human clashes rise
Gujarat's Asiatic lions are thriving, with their numbers jumping to 891 in the latest census, a big 32% rise since 2020.
As these majestic animals spread across more districts, clashes with people have become more common.
Just this month, there have been several attacks, including a tragic incident where an 11-year-old lost his life.
Gujarat steps up surveillance, warns public
To keep everyone safe, the government is rolling out stricter measures: more trackers on the ground, extra drone surveillance, and new checkpoints in risky areas.
They have also made parts of the Girnar pilgrimage route a silent zone to avoid disturbing the lions.
People are being reminded not to provoke or harass them (loud noises or flashing lights can lead to defensive attacks), so respecting their space is now more important than ever.