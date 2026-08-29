Gujarat's NFSU sends 10-member DNA team to Nepal after floods
A 10-member team from Gujarat's National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has departed for Nepal, helping identify people lost in the recent devastating floods.
Dr. Bhargav Patel, Head of the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics, its main job is to collect and match DNA samples so families can finally know what happened to their loved ones, a mission supported by the Indian government.
NFSU locating WWII US service members
NFSU isn't new to tough situations: it has handled big cases like the AI-171 plane crash last year and is actively working to locate American service members who went missing in India during World War II as part of a notable ongoing partnership with the United States Department of Defense.
Its experience means families in Nepal are in good hands during a really tough time.