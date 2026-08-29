Gunfight in Manipur's Khumji leaves 1 dead and 5 injured
India
A gunfight erupted in Manipur's Khumji area of Noney district. At least one person was dead, and five others were injured.
Security forces are still struggling to reach the isolated site.
Zeliangrong United Front plagued by clashes
The Zeliangrong United Front was set up in 2011 by former NSCN-IM members hoping to bring all Zeliangrong territories together.
But deep divisions inside the group have sparked several violent clashes over power and territory, especially around Khoupum Valley and Noney district.
It's a reminder of how tough things still are for many communities in western Manipur.