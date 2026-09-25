Gunmen kill father and son among 4 in Manipur attack
India
Four people, including a father and son, were killed in an armed attack by unidentified gunmen in Pilong village, Kamjong district, Manipur.
Police think the attackers may have crossed over from Myanmar.
One survivor, identified as Akhan Kaping, managed to escape and reported the incident.
Tangkhul Naga Long calls emergency shutdown
Police, locals, and Assam Rifles are searching for victims and helping the injured.
The Tangkhul Naga Long has called for an emergency shutdown with effect from Friday 7am till 7am Saturday, blaming the Kuki National Army-Burma for the violence.
This attack comes amid months of tension between Naga and Kuki communities in the region.