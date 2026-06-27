Gurgaon's DLF Phases I to V sealing leaves tenants stranded
A sudden sealing drive in Gurgaon's DLF Phases I to V has left many tenants scrambling, as authorities ordered people out of unauthorized commercial properties, sometimes with just a few hours' notice.
Many had to leave behind their stuff and are now struggling to recover security deposits.
Deepti Verma offers homes without brokerage
The quick evictions have hit young renters especially hard, with some paying more than ₹20,000 a month, now searching for new places at the last minute.
Realtor Deepti Verma shared she got more than 250 calls from tenants younger than 25 needing urgent help; she's offering to find them homes without charging brokerage.
The crackdown is targeting big violations like illegal PGs and hotels, and police are stepping in where deposit disputes have popped up.