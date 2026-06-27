Gurgaon's DLF Phases I to V sealing leaves tenants stranded

Deepti Verma offers homes without brokerage

The quick evictions have hit young renters especially hard, with some paying more than ₹20,000 a month, now searching for new places at the last minute.

Realtor Deepti Verma shared she got more than 250 calls from tenants younger than 25 needing urgent help; she's offering to find them homes without charging brokerage.

The crackdown is targeting big violations like illegal PGs and hotels, and police are stepping in where deposit disputes have popped up.