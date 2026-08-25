Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 3rd consecutive 21-day parole

Since his conviction in 2017, Ram Rahim has been granted parole or furlough 17 times, a number that's raised eyebrows given his huge following in Haryana and Punjab.

On top of the rape case, he's also serving a life sentence in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh and was additionally convicted in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

His repeated paroles have often drawn political and public scrutiny.