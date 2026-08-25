Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 3rd consecutive 21-day parole
India
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, is out on a 21-day parole, his third in a row.
He's currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two women followers, but has been allowed to visit the Dera headquarters in Sirsa during this break.
Ram Rahim's 17 paroles draw scrutiny
Since his conviction in 2017, Ram Rahim has been granted parole or furlough 17 times, a number that's raised eyebrows given his huge following in Haryana and Punjab.
On top of the rape case, he's also serving a life sentence in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh and was additionally convicted in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
His repeated paroles have often drawn political and public scrutiny.