Gurugram dash cam shows road rage involving Madan Kumar, arrests

Police located the Scorpio parked near Sai Baba temple and arrested the suspects from a hotel room.

But even at the New Colony police station, two suspects attacked Madan and his friends again, this time with sharp weapons. Officers quickly stepped in to break it up.

Madan and his two friends were taken to the hospital, and the suspects were also taken there; doctors found the suspects drunk on medical examination.

An FIR has been filed under several sections, highlighting just how quickly road rage can escalate these days.