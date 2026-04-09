Gurugram firefighters strike over families' compensation and overdue salary hikes
India
More than 150 firefighters in Gurugram have joined a statewide strike, asking for fair compensation for the families of two colleagues who died in a February fire.
They're also pushing for overdue salary hikes and better risk and medical allowances.
The strike began Wednesday and could stretch past Thursday if talks don't work out.
Temporary staff fill Gurugram fire stations
To keep things going, temporary workers from Haryana Roadways and home guards are filling in, though a few stations like Pataudi and IMT Manesar are seeing some slowdowns.
The big meeting with senior officials is set for Thursday night in Chandigarh; if demands aren't met, the strike might continue.