Gurugram Home Guard dismissed after viral video of alleged abuse

Home guard allegedly verbally abused driver

In the video, the Home Guard gets into an auto-rickshaw and demands a free ride. When the driver explains he already has an app booking, things get heated: the Home Guard allegedly hurls abusive remarks while the stressed driver asks why he's being harassed for just doing his job.

After social media backlash, police said, "The Gurugram Police is committed to the service, security, and assistance of the general public." Jai Hind.