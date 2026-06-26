Gurugram Home Guard dismissed after viral video of alleged abuse
A Gurugram Home Guard lost his job after a video of him allegedly abusing an auto-rickshaw driver for not giving a free ride blew up online.
A viral video quickly drew criticism and sparked conversations about police behavior.
Responding to public outrage, Gurugram Police removed the Home Guard employee and started departmental action.
Home guard allegedly verbally abused driver
In the video, the Home Guard gets into an auto-rickshaw and demands a free ride. When the driver explains he already has an app booking, things get heated: the Home Guard allegedly hurls abusive remarks while the stressed driver asks why he's being harassed for just doing his job.
After social media backlash, police said, "The Gurugram Police is committed to the service, security, and assistance of the general public." Jai Hind.