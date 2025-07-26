Next Article
Gurugram immigration raids: Residents wake up to no domestic help
People living in Ardee City, Gurugram woke up to a strange situation—every maid, cook, and even the garbage collector was suddenly gone.
No one could reach them, and the neighborhood group chats and Reddit threads quickly filled with confusion and concern.
Over 200 people have been detained so far
Turns out, this mass disappearance is probably linked to recent immigration raids targeting undocumented workers from Bangladesh and Myanmar in Gurugram.
Over 200 people have been detained so far as police check documents and identify some for deportation.
The crackdown has left many homes without essential help and sparked fresh conversations about how these actions affect daily life for both workers and residents.