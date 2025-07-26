Next Article
Ludhiana school principal charged with misconduct after parents confront him
A private school principal in Ludhiana has been charged with misconduct after a heated exchange with a student's parents.
Mohit Kumar Verma says Principal Jagjeev Parmar pushed his wife when they confronted him about their elder daughter being denied entry for arriving late, even though their younger daughter was allowed in.
Principal denies any wrongdoing
Parmar denies any wrongdoing, insisting no student was actually turned away and that many parents were just there to pay fees.
He also claims some parents tried to disrupt the school.
Police have registered the case and are currently investigating both the complaint and Parmar's side of the story.