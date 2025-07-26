Manipur police arrest 3 militants involved in school extortion cases
Manipur police just nabbed three militants linked to banned groups, cracking down on a string of extortion cases targeting local schools, shops, and businesses.
The arrests happened this week in Imphal West and Thoubal districts, targeting illegal activities by these outfits.
Details of the arrests
Among those arrested: Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh (47) from the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), with police finding five extortion notes and two seal stamps at his place.
In Thoubal, two People's Liberation Army (PLA) members—Oinam Ranjita Devi (38), accused of threatening schools and shops, and Ahanthem Surjit Singh (29), suspected of both extortion and recruiting—were also detained.
Police have seized documents tied to their operations, and further investigations are likely to follow.