Manipur police arrest 3 militants involved in school extortion cases

Details of the arrests

Among those arrested: Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh (47) from the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), with police finding five extortion notes and two seal stamps at his place.

In Thoubal, two People's Liberation Army (PLA) members—Oinam Ranjita Devi (38), accused of threatening schools and shops, and Ahanthem Surjit Singh (29), suspected of both extortion and recruiting—were also detained.

Police have seized documents tied to their operations, and further investigations are likely to follow.