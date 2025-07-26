Next Article
Woman raped by ambulance staff during recruitment event in Bihar
A woman taking part in a Home Guard recruitment event in Bodh Gaya fainted during a race and was being taken to the hospital when she was allegedly raped by the ambulance driver and technician on July 24.
She reported the incident right away, and police quickly arrested both suspects within two hours.
Case has been filed, investigation underway
A special team led by Bodh Gaya SDPO Saurabh Jaiswal is investigating, with forensic teams gathering evidence and CCTV footage helping confirm what happened.
An FIR has been filed, and Sr Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar assured that the investigation will be speedy and a fast-track trial will follow.
The case has sparked concern about safety at recruitment events in the area.