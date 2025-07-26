Kargil Vijay Diwas: Murmu, Rajnath lead tributes to martyrs

War that united the nation

The Kargil War was fought at freezing heights above 16,000 feet and lasted nearly three months—527 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Even today, ceremonies across India (like at Dras War Memorial and India Gate) bring people together to remember that grit and unity.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is leading this year's tributes—a reminder that courage under pressure still inspires a generation growing up in peace.