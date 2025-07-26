Next Article
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Murmu, Rajnath lead tributes to martyrs
On July 26, India marked 26 years since the Kargil War victory—a day to honor the soldiers who gave everything for the country.
President Droupadi Murmu and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh led tributes, reminding us of Operation Vijay, when Indian troops reclaimed key mountain posts from Pakistani forces back in 1999.
War that united the nation
The Kargil War was fought at freezing heights above 16,000 feet and lasted nearly three months—527 Indian soldiers lost their lives.
Even today, ceremonies across India (like at Dras War Memorial and India Gate) bring people together to remember that grit and unity.
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is leading this year's tributes—a reminder that courage under pressure still inspires a generation growing up in peace.