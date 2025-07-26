Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering heroes of India's most challenging war

More than a day on calendar

Kargil Vijay Diwas isn't just a history lesson—it's a reminder of real courage and unity in tough times.

Every year, people gather at places like Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay respects, keeping alive the spirit of resilience and national pride.

For young Indians especially, it's a chance to reflect on what it takes to protect our borders and why remembering these sacrifices still matters today.