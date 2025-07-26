Next Article
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering heroes of India's most challenging war
India just marked the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the soldiers who reclaimed mountain peaks from Pakistani forces in 1999's Kargil War.
The day is all about honoring those over 500 bravehearts who gave their lives during Operation Vijay.
Prime Minister Modi joined tributes across the country, saluting their sacrifice for India's sovereignty.
More than a day on calendar
Kargil Vijay Diwas isn't just a history lesson—it's a reminder of real courage and unity in tough times.
Every year, people gather at places like Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay respects, keeping alive the spirit of resilience and national pride.
For young Indians especially, it's a chance to reflect on what it takes to protect our borders and why remembering these sacrifices still matters today.