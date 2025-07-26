Indian Railways's Vande Bharat sleeper trains to offer smoother journeys
Indian Railways is about to launch the new Vande Bharat sleeper trains, designed for smoother, quieter overnight journeys.
Expect automatic doors, comfy berths, and onboard WiFi—making long trips a lot more chill.
Nine new train sets will roll out from Chennai by the end of 2025.
50 long sleeper trains ordered from Medha-Alstom
Railways has ordered propulsion systems for 50 long (24-car) sleeper trains from Medha Servo Drives and Alstom, with full-scale production starting in 2026-27.
Plus, Titagarh Rail Systems and BHEL are teaming up to build another 80 trains under a massive ₹24,000 crore contract.
Trains will be equipped with modern comforts and safety features
Packed with top-notch safety features and modern comforts, these Make in India trains aim to totally revamp how we do long-distance travel—making it safer and way more comfortable for everyone on board.