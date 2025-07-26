Indian Railways's Vande Bharat sleeper trains to offer smoother journeys India Jul 26, 2025

Indian Railways is about to launch the new Vande Bharat sleeper trains, designed for smoother, quieter overnight journeys.

Expect automatic doors, comfy berths, and onboard WiFi—making long trips a lot more chill.

Nine new train sets will roll out from Chennai by the end of 2025.