'Uncleared crowd...': Report on RCB's IPL parade tragedy
A celebration at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic when a huge crowd gathered for RCB's IPL trophy parade, promoted online without police approval.
The surge overwhelmed security, leading to a deadly crush that left 11 people dead and over 50 injured as fans tried to enter the stadium.
Authorities blamed RCB's social media invites for drawing an uncontrollable crowd.
An official probe called the stadium "unsafe" for big events and pointed to poor planning by RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the cricket association.
Future large gatherings may be moved unless safety standards improve, while event organizers are challenging these findings in court as the city works on stricter rules to keep fans safe.