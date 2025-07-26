Agra-Delhi route to see major traffic changes for Kailash fair

Heads up if you're traveling between Delhi and Agra—traffic will be disrupted from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning because of the Kailash Temple fair, a huge local event on the banks of Yamuna that draws thousands. Courts are closed for the holiday, and as a bonus, entry to Akbar's tomb at Sikandra is free during this time.

Here's the traffic diversion plan Agra police have rolled out a traffic diversion plan for National Highway 19 starting 4pm July 28.

Heavy vehicles from Delhi will be rerouted onto the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura Refinery.

If you're coming from Hathras, you'll need to take Sikandra Rao and Sadabad instead.

Inner ring road access for these vehicles Trucks from Firozabad will use the Kuberpur cut to get onto Yamuna Expressway.

Traffic between Mathura and Firozabad gets sent through Raipura Jat, Rohta, and Digner for inner ring road access.

Similar changes are in place if you're coming in from Gwalior, Etah, or Jaipur.