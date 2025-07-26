President Murmu completes 3 years in office, focuses on inclusivity
President Droupadi Murmu just hit her three-year mark as India's President, making history as the first tribal and only the second woman to hold this role.
Since taking office in 2022, she's pushed for a more accessible and eco-friendly Rashtrapati Bhavan—think ramps for everyone, websites in 22 Indian languages, and a bold goal: Net Zero emissions by 2027.
Healthcare and economic opportunities for tribal communities
Murmu isn't just about green buildings—she's been working to bring healthcare and economic opportunities to tribal communities too.
She often talks about connecting underprivileged groups with national progress and says she's glad to see more people engaging with Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Her time in office is all about inclusivity, breaking barriers, and making sure everyone gets a seat at the table.