Next Article
Fuel prices unchanged in India on July 26
No changes in petrol or diesel prices today—so if you're filling up, expect the same rates as yesterday.
In New Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62; in Mumbai, it's a bit higher at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.
How fuel prices are determined
Fuel prices in India shift daily because of global oil market swings and how the rupee stacks up against the dollar.
Since most of our oil is imported, a weaker rupee can make your fill-up pricier.
Taxes from both central and state governments also add to what you pay at the pump, which is why costs vary between cities.