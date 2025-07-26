Seven students killed in school roof collapse in Rajasthan
A tragic accident struck a primary school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, when the roof suddenly collapsed, leading to the deaths of seven young students.
The kids had actually noticed debris falling and tried to alert their teachers—who were having breakfast at the time—but their warning was sadly ignored.
The students were sent back to class and ended up trapped under the rubble.
Locals had warned officials about building's bad shape
Rescue teams rushed in and four injured students were taken to hospital, with two still in critical condition.
Early investigations point to poor maintenance and neglect as possible causes for the collapse.
Locals are upset, saying they'd warned officials about the building's bad shape before but got no response.
The tragedy has sparked fresh calls for better funding and care for rural schools in Rajasthan.