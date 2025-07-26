Next Article
Bank holiday today across India: Check list
Banks across India are closed today since it's the fourth Saturday of the month—thanks to RBI rules, this happens every second and fourth Saturday, plus Sundays and a few holidays.
But don't worry, you can still handle your money stuff online—digital banking is up for things like transfers and bill payments.
Extra day off for Sikkim
If you're in Sikkim, banks are taking an extra-long weekend—they'll be closed through Monday because of the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival, which celebrates Buddha's first big sermon.
Even so, digital banking is still there if you need to check your balance or move money around without heading to a branch.