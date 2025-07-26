Next Article
Delhi's roadside dust could give kids cancer, says study
A new study from JNU and the University of New South Wales has found that Delhi's roadside dust is loaded with toxic elements—especially antimony, which can cause cancer.
Researchers took samples from 33 spots around the city and say the findings are a big red flag for public health.
Over 21,000 children could develop cancer
The research team, led by Dr. Manoj Pratap Singh, estimates over 21,000 children could develop cancer just from breathing in or swallowing this dust.
They also found high levels of cerium (from car exhaust), lead, and arsenic—most of it traced back to vehicle emissions and braking.
The scientists are urging quick action to protect people's health, especially kids growing up in Delhi.