Delhi's roadside dust could give kids cancer, says study

Over 21,000 children could develop cancer

The research team, led by Dr. Manoj Pratap Singh, estimates over 21,000 children could develop cancer just from breathing in or swallowing this dust.

They also found high levels of cerium (from car exhaust), lead, and arsenic—most of it traced back to vehicle emissions and braking.

The scientists are urging quick action to protect people's health, especially kids growing up in Delhi.