Pune zoo outbreak: 16 deer die from foot-and-mouth disease

Experts reassured that while FMD is serious, it's less dangerous than bird flu

Zoo teams moved fast—boosting hygiene, vaccinating the rest of the herd, and putting safety measures in place.

By mid-July, no new deaths were reported. Experts reassured that while FMD is serious, it's less dangerous than bird flu and mainly impacts livestock economics.

Thanks to quick work by vets and staff, the remaining deer are now recovering.