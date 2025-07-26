Next Article
Pune zoo outbreak: 16 deer die from foot-and-mouth disease
Sixteen spotted deer at Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park died after catching foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) earlier this month.
The outbreak hit during the humid monsoon, affecting over 16% of the zoo's deer and raising concerns about animal health.
Experts reassured that while FMD is serious, it's less dangerous than bird flu
Zoo teams moved fast—boosting hygiene, vaccinating the rest of the herd, and putting safety measures in place.
By mid-July, no new deaths were reported. Experts reassured that while FMD is serious, it's less dangerous than bird flu and mainly impacts livestock economics.
Thanks to quick work by vets and staff, the remaining deer are now recovering.