India invests ₹29,558 crore in DRDO over 3 years
India just set aside a massive ₹29,558 crore for DRDO over the past three years to ramp up its own defense tech.
The funding covers dozens of projects—₹3,842 crore went to 40 projects in 2023, then a huge jump to ₹22,175 crore for 43 projects in 2024, and ₹3,540 crore for 20 projects in 2025.
It's all about making India stronger and less dependent on imports.
How the funds are helping India
This isn't just about spending money—it's about building cool stuff at home.
The government is backing new tech like the Kaveri Derivative Engine for unmanned combat aircraft and bringing together startups, universities, and industry from day one.
Plus, DRDO is making it easier for companies to innovate by offering free patents and testing support.
Even drone standards are getting an upgrade as India teams up with global partners.